Diversified LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,024,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

