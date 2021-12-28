DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Up 2.6% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007122 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

