Donal Carroll Acquires 10,000 Shares of FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Donal Carroll bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,871.24.
Donal Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Donal Carroll bought 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,512.00.
About FSD Pharma
