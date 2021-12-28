Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $479.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.