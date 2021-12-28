Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 96.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 793,679 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

