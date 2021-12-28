Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $442.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

