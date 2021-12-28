Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $421,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

