Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $479.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.