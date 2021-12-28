Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

