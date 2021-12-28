Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

