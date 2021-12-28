Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.