Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

