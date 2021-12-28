Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.92 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

