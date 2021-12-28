DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 28,618 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

