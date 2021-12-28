Douglas A. Rachlin Buys 50,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 175,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,034. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $138,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.