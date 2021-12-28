DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $20,481.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,876.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00929723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00256070 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00023826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

