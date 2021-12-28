DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get DT Midstream alerts:

14.1% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for DT Midstream and Altus Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 2 7 0 2.78 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Altus Midstream pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Altus Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and Altus Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.20 $312.00 million N/A N/A Altus Midstream $148.41 million 6.84 $80.48 million $5.13 12.17

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Altus Midstream 69.18% -20.25% 4.31%

Summary

DT Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.