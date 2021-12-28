Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $24.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.