Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

