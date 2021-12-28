Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

