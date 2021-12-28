Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 390 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.