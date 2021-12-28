Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 8,723 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

