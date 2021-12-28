Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $555.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.23. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $367.63 and a one year high of $555.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

