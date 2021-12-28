Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 18,392 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

