Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 61,918 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

MRO opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

