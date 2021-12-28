Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $335.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

