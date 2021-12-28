Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.