Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 238.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 346.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Barclays cut their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

