Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.