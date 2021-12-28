Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $3.50 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Five9 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

