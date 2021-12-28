East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $31,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

