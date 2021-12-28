Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

