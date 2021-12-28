Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,610. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

