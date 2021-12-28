Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$40,108.02 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.60.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

