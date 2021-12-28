Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$40,108.02 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.
Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.60.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
