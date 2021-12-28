Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

