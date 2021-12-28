Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.08 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $70,819.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

