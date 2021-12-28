Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

