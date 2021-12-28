EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.90

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.24). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 18.46 ($0.25), with a volume of 494,505 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.52) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,497,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £284,437.03 ($382,359.23). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,197,411 shares of company stock worth $41,601,606.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

