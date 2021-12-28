Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $139.51. 807,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.14. Entegris has a one year low of $92.68 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 204.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

