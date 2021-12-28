Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up to $140.94

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.94, but opened at $143.99. Entegris shares last traded at $140.09, with a volume of 9,657 shares.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

