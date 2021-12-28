Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Envestnet by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 80,021 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Envestnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 96,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Envestnet stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.