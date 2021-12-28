EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

