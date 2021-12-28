EOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $505.54 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $505.54 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00006623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,042,479 coins and its circulating supply is 976,404,588 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.