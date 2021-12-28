Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Stock Price Down 30.2%

Shares of Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) dropped 30.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

About Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Epigenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epigenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.