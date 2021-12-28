EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 365.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

