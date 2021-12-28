Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,675 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 528,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period.

BSCL opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

