Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETD traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. 249,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.