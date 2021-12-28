Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $415,656.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

