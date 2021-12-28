Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Reaches $0.11

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $21.50 million and $112,517.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

