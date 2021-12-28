Exeedme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $646,841.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and approximately $646,841.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

