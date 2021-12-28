Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $34,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600,936 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

